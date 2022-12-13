Speaking in the Knesset plenum this morning, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu thanked outgoing Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid) for his service, and also thanked incoming temporary Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (Likud) for stepping into the position "for a few weeks, or as long as it takes."

Netanyahu also responded to his detractors who have condemned elements of the emerging coalition agreement with the United Torah Judaism party, although the clauses being criticized are not even agreed upon.

"There will be electricity on Shabbat and there will be beaches for everyone. This will not be a country run according to Jewish Law - it will be a country that cares about everyone. We will lead according to the path of the nationalist and liberal right-wing."