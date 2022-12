Responding to a submission by 40 Knesset members demanding the release from administrative detention of two Jews, Avraham Yair Yered and Elichai Carmeli, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that their release would inspire terrorist attacks.

"There are a thousand Palestinians currently in administrative detention and just a small number of Jews," Gantz said. "Those few Jews are considered to be high-risk, and the message we're sending if we release them will inspire fresh acts of terrorism."