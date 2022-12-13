Otzma Yehudit MK and Heritage Minister-designate Rabbi Amichai Eliyahu has criticized the Attorney-General, Gali Beharav-Miara, suggesting that his party might seek to have her replaced.

Speaking on Radio 103FM, Rabbi Eliyahu said, "Right now, she's attacking us. I don't shrink at the idea that she might need to be replaced. Put plainly, I would like to see an attorney-general who acts in a balanced manner, not one who attacks.

"The role of the attorney-general is to advise and explain," he added. "It's obvious that the current holder of the position has cut corners and smoothed the way for the outgoing government and is already making things difficult for the incoming one. She is taking a hard line with the emerging coalition, especially on the issue of appointments. In my opinion, we need to sit down and discuss this with her and make it absolutely clear what our policies are, and if she doesn't want to align herself with that, then we will need to remove her."