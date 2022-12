Excavations undertaken in a nature reserve in the Judean Desert have uncovered a wooden box concealed in a cave, with 15 silver coins inside.

The coins date back to the times of King Antiochus IV, who is believed to have reigned at the time of the Maccabean revolt that set the scene for the events commemorated on Hanukka. The hiding of the coins in a cave has suggested to researchers that their owner concealed them in the hope of preserving his wealth during turbulent times of revolution.