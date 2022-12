Speaking on Radio 103FM this morning, Yesh Atid MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu sharply attacked the incoming government.

"Every single line in the coalition agreements is written because of the fact that Netanyahu is on trial," he said. "We're seeing an agreement based on utter submission - a weak person is being blackmailed, selling out our freedom for his own. This agreement is sending the country down a slippery slope toward a state based on Jewish Law."