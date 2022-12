Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, Likud MK Boaz Bismuth insisted that nothing substantial in terms of state and religion will change under the incoming government.

"How do we know that Netanyahu isn't being wrung out? The Likud has made it clear that the list of demands made by the United Torah Judaism party that was publicized yesterday is a list of things that haven't been agreed on," he said.

"The status quo in Israel will not be harmed, period," he concluded.