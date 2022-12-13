According to a report in Israel Hayom today, members of the United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party are furious with the Likud party, accusing it of leaking a document delineating its coalition demands to the media.

"There are serious issues being discussed here, but certain Likud members have leaked parts of them in order to create public pressure on us, so that they can come back and tell us that we'll have to compromise and conclude negotiations," one UTJ official told Israel Hayom.

"This isn't a serious way of dealing with the issues. They're stirring up hatred against us, and this is simply unacceptable. We've demanded certain important things such as a Draft Law, fair funding for our schools, and solutions for the housing crisis. All these stories about electricity generators on Shabbat and beaches are designed to produce spin against us."