In the next few days, the European Parliament is expected to finalize the language of its resolution on the Palestinian issue. According to a new report in Israel Hayom, an Israeli delegation to the European Union along with the pro-Israel lobby in Brussels are utilizing the last hours available in trying to improve the language of the resolution, which is predicted to reflect a harsh stance toward Israel.

The resolution will be based on the principle of "two lands for two peoples," although efforts are still being made to ensure that the final wording is at least somewhat acceptable to both sides. Pro-Palestinian groups have been attempting to pass this resolution for the past year, during which it has been continually postponed for a variety of reasons. Later today a discussion is due to be held on the matter in Strasbourg, prior to Wednesday's vote.