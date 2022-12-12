Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed grief over the death of the 16-year-old teen during an operation to arrest terror suspects in Jenin and sent his condolences to her family. It appears the girl was accidentally shot by undercover agents.

Lapid emphasized that the published investigation is only preliminary, and that security forces continue to investigate the case in order to clarify the circumstances of the incident.

He said that the State of Israel will continue to thwart terrorism and capture terrorists wherever necessary, but that IDF soldiers and security forces will always take the utmost precaution to prevent civilians casualties - even in the most complex circumstances.