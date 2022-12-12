Noam party head MK Avi Maoz Maoz opened his statement to the media with a prayer for the recovery of Rabbi Druckman who has contracted coronavirus.

MK Maoz also introduced a "transparency reform" in education for the first time. "My system for transparency is based on 'transparency and information for parents and will enable parents to stay updated on all the enrichment programs that are provided in their children's schools and selected by the school administrators.

"We would like to achieve complete transparency of all the enrichment programs that are delivered in the schools. Parents will be able to know what content is delivered in the schools, who are the people actually delivering this content, and who finances them. This transparency is extremely necessary, after years during which such information was kept concealed from parents. No more."