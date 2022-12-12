Speaking at the start of his party meeting today, Prime Minister Lapid called Netanyahu "weak" and added that "Deri knows that he's going to capitulate to him, just as he does to everyone. So, they're going to change the law to enable him to become a minister.

"There are four people who shouldn't be allowed to vote on this law because of a conflict of interest," he added, "and we are submitting an urgent petition to the Attorney-General, asking her to prevent these four people from voting."

Lapid was referring to Likud MK David Bitan who is on trial for bribery, Likud MK Haim Katz who was convicted last year and given a conditional sentence, MK Deri, and MK Netanyahu.