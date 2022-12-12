Tom Nides, the US Ambassador to Israel, has met with UTJ head Yitzhak Goldknopf at his office in the Knesset.

The ambassador updated Goldknopf on progress made toward exempting Israeli visitors to the United States from visa requirements. Goldknopf then updated Nides on progress made toward forming the new government, and invited Nides, who is Jewish, to the lighting of Chanuka candles at the central Ger synagogue in Jerusalem.

Nides thanked Goldknopf for the invitation and said that he looked forward to attending.