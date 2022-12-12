The Yesh Atid party has attacked the Likud party and claimed "victory in that the swearing-in of the new Knesset Speaker has been delayed by another day."

Yesh Atid added that Likud MK Yoav Kish has been "seized by the fear that he is incapable of mustering enough votes, and he's also under pressure from the tight timetable. Anyone who thought that it would be easy for Netanyahu the blackmailer and his extremist partners to form a government now sees anew every day how weak and exhausted he is. And this is just for starters."