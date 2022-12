A 55-year-old woman has been killed after being run over by a truck in Beer Sheva. MDA paramedics called to the scene were forced to determine her death.

"When we reached the scene we saw the victim lying on the road and unconscious, with multi-system injuries," related MDA responders Avraham Ala'esm and Eitan Tchernoff.

"We conducted medical tests and then there was nothing we could do other than determine her death."