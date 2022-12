Speaking on Radio 103FM this morning, MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) expressed his confidence that the Override Law would be legislated during the new government's term of office.

"It's only logical to believe that we'll be able to passing the Override Law with a majority of 61 Knesset members," Sofer said. "To the best of my knowledge, it's already been agreed among the coalition partners. This is something that can't be stopped."