Four employees of one of Israel's publicly owned energy companies have been arrested on suspicion of engaging in fraudulent behavior, breach of trust, and conspiracy to defraud.

According to police detectives, one of the suspects left his job at one energy company and went to work for a rival company, taking with him trade secrets that caused his former employers losses mounting to the millions of shekels.

The arrests follow a year-long covert investigation. The four men have been released on restrictive conditions.