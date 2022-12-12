Speaking on Galei Tzahal this morning, a security official discussed the recent death of a 16-year-old Palestinian-Arab girl in Jenin who was on the roof of a building at the time.

"There was a very large number of armed people on the roofs at the time and there was shooting, and it is possible that the girl died due to IDF fire, but it is impossible to know for certain," he said.

He added that the body-cam footage from the soldiers who were at the scene is to be collected this morning and the footage analyzed to see if the fatal shooting was documented.