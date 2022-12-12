According to a report in Israel Hayom, last month, Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli asked the State Comptroller's Permits Committee for permission to fly to an event being held by the British Labour Friends of Israel (a sub-group of the British Labour Party), which maintains ties with the Labor Party in Israel.

Michaeli explained that during the three-day trip, she would speak at a Labour event alongside the Israeli ambassador to the UK, and also planned to meet with senior members of the Jewish community.

However, the Permits Committee, which is responsible for approvals to override the conflict of interest rules for ministers and deputy ministers, rejected Michaeli's request, noting that the purpose of Michaeli's visit went beyond matters related to her serving as Transportation Minister and that there was therefore no justification for deviating from the rules.