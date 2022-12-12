Routine laboratory tests conducted on the water at Ziv Hospital in Tzfat showed unusual findings.

Upon receiving the results, the Ministry of Health conducted an investigation with the hospital and the water supplier. The investigation did not reveal an external pollutant source that could explain the findings and it was not found that there was improper conduct in the operation or maintenance of the water system.

Until repeated laboratory results are received, the Ministry of Health has instructed the following additional precautions: Perform increased flushing of the water system, stop using showers in some wards and stop using coolers for drinking.