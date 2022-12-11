Senior Religious Zionism authority Rabbi Haim Druckman is reported to be partially conscious and is being treated by the doctors at his home after becoming ill with COVID-19

Family members of the 90-year-old rabbi told Israel National News: "There has been no change since Shabbat. The rabbi is very weak, is being treated at home, and is receiving supportive treatment and medicine against COVID-19. We would be happy if the people of Israel continued to pray for the healing of Rabbi Haim Meir ben Milka."