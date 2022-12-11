The Secretary General of the Teachers' Union, Yaffa Ben-David, today sent a letter to the mayor of Kiryat Malachi regarding the breaking of the teachers' union's strike following a parent's threats against the life of a kindergarten teacher in the city.

In her letter, Ben-David states, "A parent sent the kindergartener recorded messages containing threats to her life. This is extremely serious conduct that constitutes an inexcusable act." She further writes: "Given the seriousness of the incident, we announced the suspension of classes at the kindergarten in question, in order to protest and send a message to the public that one cannot threaten a teacher with no consequences."

Ben-David ended the letter by saying that she regretted the conduct of the municipality and wrote "You chose to neglect the public kindergartens, you announced that you will operate the kindergarten with alternative personnel and therefore it was decided by the Union of Teachers to shut down all kindergartens in the city (except for special education) for two hours at the beginning of the day." .