MK Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionism) sent a scathing letter to Minister of Welfare Meir Cohen in which she alleges the officials of the ministry are using the educational institution 'Mesila' for political gain.

Waldiger wrote to Cohen: "Last weekend it was published about a visit by me and other MKs to the dormitory for girls at risk 'Mesila'. The publication states that in the conversation with the girls we asked to know about their relationships with Arab men and the issue of assimilation - something that absolutely did not happen."

''It is not proper and it is not professional. We came to visit the residence following the latest publications, in order to check and see closely whether the Ministry of Welfare is working to correct deficiencies. The visit was matter-of-fact and professional, with the best interests of the young women staying there and only their best interests in mind.'' Woldiger emphasized in her letter to Cohen: "It is a shame that professionals in your office do not keep the discourse professional and your intervention in this matter is required."