Orna Barbivai, Minister of Economy and Industry, met with the employees of the Lahavim Technologies plant in Nahariya, union representatives, the plant's management and the heads of the regional authorities.

Minister Barbivai after the visit: "I saw the deep concern of the workers for their source of livelihood. The crisis of trust between the workers and the management requires the involvement of the Israeli government in view of the number of expected layoffs - approximately 900 in all."