The IDF will begin the exercise "Warm Winter 2" this evening (Saturday night) and will continue it until Tuesday. The purpose of the exercise is to strengthen the readiness of the combat units in the IDF and their supporting logistical system for various scenarios in the northern region of Israel.

The multi-armed exercise is led by the Technology and Logistics Division, led by Major General Michel Yanko. IDF units from the battalion level, in brigades, divisions, commands, wings and even at the general staff level will take part in the exercise.

About 8,000 soldiers in regular service and about 5,000 reservists, recruited by special orders from the various IDF units, will take part in the exercise.