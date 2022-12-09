Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday criticized Israel again, calling on the international community not to deal with any Israeli government that does not recognize the principles of international legitimacy.

In a speech before the China-Arab Summit in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Abbas said, as quoted by the PA’s WAFA news agency, "These days, we miss a partner in Israel who believes in a two-state solution based on international legitimacy, signed agreements, and the renunciation of violence and terrorism. These are the principles that we are committed to and work according to."

