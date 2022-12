Colonel (Res.) Danny Shapira, a graduate of the first pilot course of the Israeli Air Force, died today (Friday) at the age of 97. Shapira was among the first to wear IAF's pilot's wings, and was responsible for several important aerial operations.

He will be laid to rest on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at the Ramat Hasharon Cemetery at Morasha Junction. He left behind two sons and a daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.