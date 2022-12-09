Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid discussed the formation of the new government and claimed that the Likud has lost control of the situation.

"This government is not a regular phenomenon. It does not even represent the results of the elections. The Likud has become a junior partner in its own government, Netanyahu is the weakest he's ever been, and the extremists are pushing the system to crazy places."

"If a normal government were established, we would give it time to adjust. This is not the case," said Lapid.