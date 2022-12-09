According to a report in Ma'ariv, a plan is being hatched among the opposition aimed at sowing chaos in the incoming government. According to the report, two senior members of the opposition - secretary of the Yesh Atid faction, MK Boaz Toporovsky and the National Union Camp's Ze'ev Elkin, are construcing a "total war plan" which aims to disrupt the formation of the government during the legislative stages of the "Deri, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich laws".

A senior member of the opposition said that, "the opposition has the tools to fight against the coalition's rapacity." "We are preparing a painful surprise for them. Many [Knesset fights] await them, from lengthy discussions on the election of the new Speaker of the Knesset to those on the establishment of committees for preparing voting legislature for enacting laws, to talks on the laws themselves. We will make sure that every discussion lasts as long as possible."