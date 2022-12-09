The Biden administration announced on Thursday it would be imposing sanctions on a prominent Turkish businessman reportedly close to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for violations of US restrictions on the sales of Iranian oil, The Associated Press reported.

The Treasury Department announced it was penalizing Sitki Ayan and a number of companies he and his family and associates control for facilitating the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of Iranian oil for Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, according to the report.