Residents of the Binyamin region, along with the leadership of the Binyamin Regional Council and the leadership of the town of Ofra, on Thursday evening protested a serious incident in which dozens of Arab rioters threw rocks at vehicles on a main road earlier in the day.

The demonstration focused on the Ofra intersection on Highway 60 and was attended by the deputy chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council, Raful Engel.

The head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel Gantz, said, "We will not be silent in the face of terrorism on the roads and in the face of a response that is content with chasing the perpetrators. The acts of terrorism must be stopped before they start. A village from which shooting attacks and rock attacks have been launched in the last week must be closed. You do not play games with human lives and the safety of the residents."