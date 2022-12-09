Former US President Donald Trump does not plan to appeal to the Supreme Court after a lower court put an end to the special master review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Thursday.

Last week, a federal appeals court ruled that a lower court judge had erred when she ordered the appointment of a third party, or special master, to review about 100 classified documents that investigators found when they searched his Florida home in August.