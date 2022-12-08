Minister of Public Security Omer Barlev commented on a Channel 12 report about the expected changes in legislation related to his ministry under designated minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"Assuming that the report by Amit Segal is true, then this is a serious blow to the police, turning the commissioner into a pawn and trampling on democracy. The Israel Police will become a political and mediocre police that will be run by inexperienced and irresponsible hands; they will lose any vestige of public trust; it will experience professional deterioration, damage to its ability to fight crime and corruption and an exodus of excellent officers who will not want to be judged by politicians."

"Behind the empty slogans of 'strengthening the police' - these are measures whose purpose is to further undermine the authority of the senior command and the status of the police, and to hell with the state. We will all pay the price," Barlev said.