The President of the Association of Manufacturers Dr. Ron Tomer commented on the decision to raise the price of water.

"This is pouring fuel on the fire of inflation, which only guarantees that the situation will continue and deteriorate even more. The future Israeli government should live up to its election promise and freeze or reduce the water rate - especially for industry, whose water rate is higher than the international standard."

"There is an obligation to freeze or reduce the rate, especially in this period, when we are also suffering from a wave of price increases in the economy. The increase must be prevented immediately," said Tomer.