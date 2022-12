Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett published the apology of the social network personality Moishi Reiner who apologized for slandering the Bennett family.

"This guy, Moshe Reiner, apologizes to my mother and to me for spreading to over half a million people a video that claimed that my mother and I were not Jewish. This lie, unfortunately, took hold, as well as other lies. The apology is accepted. We will all try harder to keep our mouths shut, and thus change Israel for the better."