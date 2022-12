Yad Vashem Chairman Danny Dayan met this morning with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The two discussed anti-Semitism and the distortion of the Holocaust in France and the world, and ways to deal with them.

"I expressed to the president my concern regarding the increase in expressions of hatred in France from the extreme right, the extreme left and radical Islam - and we agreed that we should act more strongly on the issue," Dayan said.