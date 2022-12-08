The Ministry of Health published a weekly summary of the influenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in Israel, which showed an increase of about 30% in the number of people hospitalized with RSV compared to the previous week.

15.2% of all Israelis with a healthcare insurance provider have been vaccinated against influenza so far. 53.6% of those aged 65 and over have been vaccinated against the virus.

Most of the influenza viruses identified so far in Israel belong to type A, and a minority to type B. Two subtypes were identified among patients with influenza type A: subtype A/H1, and subtype A/H3. The composition of the influenza vaccine given in Israel includes these two subtypes of influenza A, and two subtypes of influenza B.

The Ministry of Health urges the public to get vaccinated against the flu, especially men and women 65 and older and people in risk groups. The Ministry reminds that influenza can be prevented by vaccination, provided that the vaccine is given at least two weeks before exposure to the disease. The vaccine is recommended from the age of six months and up.