An archaeological dig in Yavne led to the discovery of a rare lead projectile from the Hellenistic period, with an inscription in Greek that was intended to ensure victory in battle.

The 2,200-year-old projectile, which bears the inscription - "Victory of Heracles and Cronus", was uncovered in excavations conducted by the Yavneh Antiquities Authority with funding from the Israel Lands Authority for the purpose of expanding the city by 12,000 housing units, in cooperation with the Yavneh Municipality.

The projectile was designed to be fired from a sling device (a kind of rocket launcher), and measures 4.4 cm in length.