Outgoing Minister of Health, Nitzan Horowitz, attacked the emerging government in an interview on Galei Tzahal.

"The government that will be formed is a government of corrupt people who will steal the country. They are looting in the most rude and blatant way. The song this disgraced MK Avi Maoz sang from the Knesset plenum ("We came to expel darkness") expresses hatred for anyone who is different from him," he was quoted as saying.