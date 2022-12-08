Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko referred to Russia's bombings targeting civilian infrastructure across Ukraine.

"An apocalyptic scenario is possible in the capital this winter - and although it is now too early to talk about evacuation, residents should be ready for a quick departure and prepare with food, water, clothing and documents," said Klitschko, who added: "Kyiv could lose its energy, water and heating infrastructure, which will lead to an apocalypse like in Hollywood movies, given the low temperatures."