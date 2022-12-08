International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan told a conference of the court's Assembly of State Parties that he has a "goal" to make "a visit to Palestine" in 2023, JPost reported on Wednesday.

Khan’s statement was made sometime during this week’s conference, according to the report, which also noted that he did not give any real concrete time period and mentioned “Palestine” along with other countries, like Afghanistan, which he hopes to visit – as opposed to making a specific commitment to do so.