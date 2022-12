Tnuva announced that because of a defect in a small part of the packaging of the product 'Frozen Argentinian Merluza Filets', there will be a proactive recall of the product. Merluza is a relative of cod.

The product's barcode number is 7290000658926 and it is certified as rabbinate kosher as well as Beit Yosef kosher. The last marketing date on the packaging is 2/28/2023.

The recall is being carried out in coordination with the Ministry of Health