MK Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) insists on amending the grandson clause in the law governing who is eligible for aliyah (immigration to Israel) under the Law of Return.

In an interview on the Shabbat Square website, he says: "We stand by it unequivocally. Over 70% of the immigrants from the Commonwealth of Nations are not Jews. This is the biggest threat today to the state's Judaism. "Lieberman turned their aliyah into a kind of source of electoral votes. Furthermore, their assimilation into Israeli society is handled abominably, in a way that makes them anti-religious."