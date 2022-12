Member of Knesset Limor Son Har-Malech from Otzma Yehudit spoke this morning in the Knesset plenum on the occasion of the anniversary of the rights of people with disabilities, and suggested that MKs adopt a different approach towards people with special needs.

"The attitude towards these people should be a caring, supportive, loving and above all appreciative attitude, but unfortunately the situation in Israel is still very far from being like that."