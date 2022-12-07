MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) turned to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, demanding that she order the police commissioner to stop the appointments of senior officers until the new government is formed.

"These appointments and actions were made with a complete lack of authority and contrary to the powers established in the police order," wrote MK Vaturi, who emphasized that these appointments were made by stealth, in the gap between the replacement of the outgoing government and the establishment of a new government.

Vaturi emphasized that "the police commissioner cannot do as he pleases and make appointments without authority, especially when he is subject to the directives of the minister in charge".