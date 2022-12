The Jerusalem District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a 16-year-old resident of Jerusalem, after he threw part of a construction block at a vehicle near Nablus Gate.

According to the indictment, about a week ago the defendant noticed a vehicle quickly traveling on Sultan Suleiman Street towards the Western Wall. The suspect approached the vehicle and threw a building block at it, damaging the car.

The driver experienced a panic attack following the attack.