Designated deputy minister, Avi Maoz, sang a traditional Hannukah song from the Knesset plenum. "We have come to banish the darkness" and pointed out that: "He who wants to harm Judaism and tries to create a new, enlightened, and liberal religion is the darkness."

"We celebrate the victory that the Creator brought about through the heroism of the Maccabees against the Greeks and their collaborators - the Hellenists," said Maoz, causing Yesh Atid's Michal Shir to exclaim: "Did you just call us Greeks or is it just me? Are we not Jewish enough for you?!"