The National Fraud Investigations Unit has concluded its investigation into the case of Deputy Mayor of Rishon Lezion, Maxim Babitzky, smuggling a Ukrainian woman into Israel.

The investigation was opened over a month ago with the detention of a Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of entering Israel illegally with Babitzky's assistance. He was then investigated on suspicion of fraud and breach of trust, aiding and abetting fraudulent activity, complicity in a crime, disrupting investigative processes, and falsifying information pertaining to the Law of Return.

The case has been transferred for review and a final decision by the Central District Attorney's Office.

