French ambassador to Israel, Éric Danon, presented a pessimistic forecast for the Netanyahu government in a conversation with a senior official at the Foreign Ministry.

"There is a possibility that the region will be more violent under the Netanyahu government that will be established," he said in light of a diplomatic incident in which consulate personnel were not allowed into Israel through the Bethlehem checkpoint.

According to Galei Tzahal, the ambassador also added that in any case Israel's image in France is facing a "low point" and such incidents make it difficult for the French embassy to advocate for Israel and convey positive messages to Paris.