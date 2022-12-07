While negotiations between the Likud its coalition partners are nearing an end, sources in the United Torah Judaism party continue arguing over one of the key issues for the party - the IDF conscription law.

This morning it was announced on Reshet Bet that MK Gafni requested not to raise the topic in the coalition agreement in order not to exert extra pressure on the Likud, similar to the situation with Noam's Avi Maoz and powers extended to him within the education ministry.

On the other hand, party chairman, Yitzhak Goldknopf, is insisting that outlines of the future law and exceptions for yeshiva students from army service be detailed in full in the party agreement.