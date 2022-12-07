Mayor of Kyiv and former heavyweight champion of the world, Vitaly Klitschko, said the Russian invasion of his country, "is not a war, but the genocide of the Ukrainian people." "What the Russians are doing to Ukraine is terrorism," he added.

According to Klitschko, "They are trying to destroy necessary infrastructure for our city. They want to freeze people. Now the weather is getting colder, it's winter, the temperature outside is minus five degrees, and will soon reach minus 20 and minus 30. Winter in Ukraine is quite cold, and they are trying to damage our critical infrastructure, water infrastructures, electricity. Putin is interested in the territory of Ukraine - only without the Ukrainians. That is his goal. To break our spirit, to bring us into depression."

Klitschko said these things in a special interview for the local government center's Muni Expo conference, which will open today in Tel Aviv, and will be published in full in Israel Hayom on Friday.